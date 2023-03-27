The two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, Bitcoin and Ethereum, fell on the news, according to CoinGecko. Over the past hour, Bitcoin had fallen 3.3% to $26,800, and Ethereum had stumbled 2.9% to under $1,700.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall as CFTC Sues Binance and CEO Changpeng Zhao - March 27, 2023
- Bitcoin Cash leads declines as largest cryptocurrencies start mixed - March 27, 2023
- MicroStrategy Pays Off Bitcoin-Backed Loan From Silvergate - March 27, 2023