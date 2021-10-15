Bitcoin was trading 2.57% higher on Friday morning, nearing $60,000 per coin. The price was around $58,865 per coin, while rivals Ethereum and Dogecoin were trading around $3,758 (+3.26%) and around …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- US stock futures edge up after strong earnings lift S&P to its best day since March, as bitcoin tops $60,000 - October 15, 2021
- Bitcoin is inches away from reaching $60,000 amid ETF speculation - October 15, 2021
- Bitcoin, Ethereum higher, Dogecoin lower early Friday in cryptocurrency trading - October 15, 2021