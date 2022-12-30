Bitcoin was off 0.6% at $16,521 in recent trade, according to FactSet, while Ethereum was off 0.4% near $1,195. The cryptocurrency market has been hard hit this year, losing over …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- What’s Behind Fidelity’s Bitcoin Plans? It May Be Fear of Missing Out. - December 30, 2022
- Crypto Biz: Did Michael Saylor buy the Bitcoin bottom for once? - December 30, 2022
- Markets: Bitcoin, Ether slip; Dogecoin biggest loser among top 10 cryptos - December 30, 2022