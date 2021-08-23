Bitcoin, Ethereum Trade Mostly Flat, Dogecoin In The Red But Cardano And Dash Soar

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) saw minor gains as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 0.7% to $2.10 trillion. What Happened: BTC rose 0.77% to $49,393.81 intraday, …
