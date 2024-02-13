Bitcoin rose to $50,000 Monday for the first time in two years, fueled by a rush of new-investor enthusiasm and growing anticipation over a cryptic-sounding event known as “the halving.” …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin euphoria is back as investors prepare for the quadrennial ‘halving’ - February 13, 2024
- Bitcoin ETF Buyers Appear to be Chasing Rally, Correlation Data Suggests - February 13, 2024
- Bitcoin Becoming More Than Just Digital Gold As On-Chain Activity Soars: Grayscale Research - February 13, 2024