on Tuesday, Bitcoin rose to an all-time high above $10,000 in some smaller exchanges and digital currency indexes. It still remained just below that amout in major trading platforms. On CEX.IO, bitcoin hit $10,234. On crypto-currency index coinmarketcap …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Exceeds $10,000, Up Roughly 950% This Year - November 28, 2017
- Bitcoin Exceeds $10,000 In Exchanges – Presented by: The Aol. On Network - November 28, 2017
- As Bitcoin tops $10,000, Elon Musk denies he is its creator - November 28, 2017