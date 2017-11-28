Bitcoin Exceeds $10,000, Up Roughly 950% This Year

Bitcoin broke through $10,000 today, reaching its latest milestone and potentially setting the stage for a sharp increase in investor interest. The digital currency rose to as much as $10,125 on CoinMarketCap, representing an approximately 950% gain year …
