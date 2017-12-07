Bitcoin rose to an all-time high above $16,000 on Thursday. The cryptocurrency climbed some 67 percent over one week, intensifying the debate about whether it’s in a bubble ready to burst. as an upcoming launch of the first bitcoin futures contract …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Ex-market regulator says bitcoin futures will be safe, could stabilize the cryptocurrency - December 7, 2017
- Bitcoin Exceeds $16,000 – Presented by: The Aol. On Network - December 7, 2017
- Bitcoin’s price is skyrocketing. Even Uber drivers and house cleaners want in - December 7, 2017