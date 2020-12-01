Bitcoin Exchange Backed by Pomp, Song and Woo Removes Trading Fees to Contend With Coinbase, Gemini

Upstart crypto exchange LVL wants to take on U.S. giants by removing trading fees. The move comes as bitcoin touches new all-time highs.
