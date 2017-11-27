Bitcoin exchange Coinbase has more users than stock brokerage Schwab

Charles Schwab reported 10.6 million active brokerage accounts for October, in contrast with 11.7 million users in October for Coinbase, the leading U.S. platform for buying and selling bitcoin. That number has grown to 13.3 million as of Sunday, according …
