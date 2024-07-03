On July 3, the price of bitcoin temporarily plunged below $60,000, worrying traders as it hit $59,600. Bitcoin has witnessed an approximately 18% slide in this year’s second quarter. Analysts say the brief dip underscores how the world’s top cryptocurrency has been been sliding since June.
