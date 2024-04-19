Unlike its tangible counterpart, bitcoin is a purely digital entity, finite in quantity but infinite in possibilities, marking a significant departure from the conventional assets that have dominated investment strategies for centuries.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Spot Bitcoin ETF Flows Fall Again As Halving Nears - April 19, 2024
- Bitcoin experts discuss how digital scarcity challenges investment norms - April 19, 2024
- Bitcoin halving isn’t a big deal for long-term investors, but may have a ‘huge’ impact on one key group, says Columbia professor - April 19, 2024