Bitcoin added to losses racked up during the token’s worst week since November last year as the prospect of higher-for-longer borrowing costs saps demand for riskier investments across global markets.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Extends Losses as Global Jump in Bond Yields Deters Dip Buying - August 21, 2023
- Bitcoin, ether stabilise after last week’s nosedive from the cool-off in US hype of exchange-traded funds tied to cryptocurrency - August 21, 2023
- Ordinals still make up majority of Bitcoin txs despite price collapse - August 21, 2023