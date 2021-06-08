U.S. officials said Monday they have seized $2.3 million in bitcoin paid to hacker group DarkSide. The FBI was able to access the “private key,” or password, for one of the hackers’ bitcoin wallets.
Read Full Story
- Bitcoin Tumbles as Analysts Point at Looming Technical Breakdown - June 8, 2021
- Bitcoin extends losses, falling below $32,000 after U.S. seizes most of Colonial ransom - June 8, 2021
- Bitcoin’s reputation as a government-free zone is in question after the US snatches $2.3 million from hackers - June 8, 2021