Bitcoin Extends Record-Setting Rally, Guggenheim Predicts $400K BTC

Bitcoin continues a record-setting rally as Guggenheim predicts the cryptocurrency should be worth US$400,000. Paxos raises $142 million to help institutions move crypto assets, American Express …
