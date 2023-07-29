Jagdish Patel has been detained by the Gujarat CID-Crime for questioning for his alleged role in extorting bitcoins and cash from a builder, an official said on Monday. Jagdish Patel was taken into …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin extortion case: Amreli SP detained by Gujarat CID - July 29, 2023
- Bitcoin Dominance Crashes After XRP Win – Altcoin Season Next? - July 28, 2023
- Decoding El Salvador’s Bitcoin Gamble: Bitcoin City to BTC Bonds - July 28, 2023