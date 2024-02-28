By Amanda Cooper LONDON (Reuters) -Bitcoin surged for a fifth day on Wednesday to near $60,000, buoyed by flows into new U.S. spot bitcoin exchange traded products that have driven it up nearly 40% in …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin eyes $60,000, ‘FOMO’ stirs biggest monthly rally since late 2020 - February 28, 2024
- ‘$150,000’ By 2025—Bitcoin Braced For An ‘Unprecedented’ Wall Street Price Earthquake—Boosting Ethereum, XRP And Crypto - February 28, 2024
- First Bitcoin blockchain ICO rockets past $5M milestone - February 28, 2024