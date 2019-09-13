The 4-hour chart is reporting a bullish breakout. As a result, bitcoin could challenge key resistance at $10,956 in the next few days. Daily chart indicators also indicate scope for a retest of recent …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- $800 Bitcoin Buys $10,000 Cash on Dark Web, Turn-Key Money Laundering - September 13, 2019
- Bitcoin Eyes Move to $10,950 Hurdle After Price Breakout - September 13, 2019
- Cubans Are Turning to Bitcoin to Access Global Economy: Report - September 13, 2019