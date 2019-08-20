Bitcoin has created a rising wedge pattern on the 4-hour chart. A wedge breakdown, if confirmed, could yield a drop to levels below $10,000. Bitcoin’s recent recovery from $9,467 lacked high …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Faces Further Losses After Rejection Near $11K Price Hurdle - August 20, 2019
- Mark Mobius: Buy Gold as Bitcoin Price Rises, Central Banks Cut Rates - August 20, 2019
- Bitcoin Price Fails to Break Through $11K — Altcoin Bull Run Fizzles - August 20, 2019