Amid Middle East tensions, Bitcoin’s value drops by 6%, underperforming as a safe-haven asset compared to gold and the US Dollar’s rally.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Mining firm chair explains why bitcoin price might not be as volatile as it seems - April 24, 2024
- News Explorer — Bitcoin’s Fourth Halving Event Has Reduced Its Inflation Rate and Positioned It Below Gold - April 24, 2024
- Bitcoin fails to draw safe haven flows amid Middle East crisis: Kaiko - April 24, 2024