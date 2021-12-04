The value of Bitcoin fell by more than 20 percent on Saturday amid general instability in world financial markets that may be partly due to the new Omicron variant of COVID-19. Bitcoin, the largest …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Falls 20 Percent as El Salvador Buys 150 Coins in Dip - December 4, 2021
- Bitcoin loses $10,000, or 17%, in 24 hours after overnight rout - December 4, 2021
- Bitcoin Buyers Flock to Investment Clubs to Learn Rules of the Road - December 4, 2021