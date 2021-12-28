Bitcoin falls 6.1 percent to $47,607

Bitcoin dropped 6.13% to $47,606.92 on Tuesday, losing $3,111.19 from its previous close. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 31% from the year’s high of $69,000 on Nov …
