Bitcoin has fallen amid China’s ongoing crackdown on crypto mining. On Tuesday, China’s National Development and Reform Commission spokesperson Meng Wei said bitcoin mining is dangerous, “consumes …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Falls Amid Chinese Mining Crackdown - November 16, 2021
- The artist behind ‘Bitcoin Angel’ was struggling to pay his mortgage 5 years ago then reportedly made $4 million in a day selling NFTs - November 16, 2021
- Mt. Gox Bitcoin Repayment Plan Gains Final Approval From Trustee - November 16, 2021