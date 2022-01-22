Cryptocurrencies continued their dramatic slide Saturday. Bitcoin was trading at around $35,000, about half of its value since hitting its November high.Cryptocurrencies continued their dramatic slide …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin falls another 8% as cryptocurrencies extend steep losses - January 22, 2022
- Bitcoin price falls sharply amid Wall Street selloff, with value cut in half since November - January 22, 2022
- Bitcoin falls 5.6% to $34,448 - January 22, 2022