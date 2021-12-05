Global equities and benchmark US bond yields tumbled on Friday after data showed US job growth slowed in November and the Omicron variant of the coronavirus kept investors on edge.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin falls as much as 22% with global market nerves on edge - December 4, 2021
- Bukele steps up El Salvador’s bet on sliding bitcoin; buys another 150 coins - December 4, 2021
- 3 reasons behind the crypto crash that dragged Bitcoin below $50K - December 4, 2021