Upcoming consumer price index and labor market data releases in the next few days could be key for what’s next for bitcoin’s price.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Falls Back After Attempt at $72K, but Fed, U.S. Data and Global Rate Cuts May Bring New All-Time Highs - June 6, 2024
- Bitcoin Mining Stocks Soar Amid Takeover Frenzy - June 6, 2024
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Losing Steam Before ‘Fifth Attempt To Break This BTC $72-$73K Resistance Level’ - June 6, 2024