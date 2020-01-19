Bitcoin Falls Back After Briefly Breaking $9k Resistance

Bitcoin has all but erased the day’s gains after pushing past the $9,000 resistance level this morning. A significant move back above $9,000 could trigger liquidations and a possible short squeeze …
Read Full Story
