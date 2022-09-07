Bitcoin falls below $19,000, ether, dogecoin plunge 8%, other crypto prices today also decline

Bitcoin price continued to plunge and declined below the $19,000 level. The world’s largest and most popular cryptocurrency was trading more than 5% lower at $18,644. The global crypto market cap …
