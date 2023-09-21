Bitcoin BTC/USD traded lower, with the cryptocurrency prices trading below the $27,000 level on Thursday. Ethereum ETH/USD also moved lower, trading above the key $1,600 mark this morning. The U.S. Federal Reserve maintained the federal funds rate within …
