The bitcoin fell below the $40,000 price milestone last night, touching as low as $38,700 this morning before rebounding to about $38,900 as of this writing. Perspective: With a range of macroeconomic factors pulling the bitcoin supply and demand dynamic …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin falls below $39,000, will the price hold? - January 23, 2024
- Bitcoin já caiu 20% desde salto após estreia de ETFs nos EUA - January 23, 2024
- Grayscale Led the Fight for Bitcoin ETFs. Now Its Fund Is Bleeding Billions. - January 23, 2024