In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin was trading below the $40,000 level as the world’s largest and most popular cryptocurrency declined more than 2% to $39,156. Bitcoin is down about 15% in 2022 …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin falls below $40,000 while dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Solana gain. Check cryptocurrency prices today - February 20, 2022
- Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Polkadot, Bitcoin & Ripple — Asian Wrap 21 Feb - February 20, 2022
- Next bitcoin bull run won’t happen until end 2024, says top crypto exchange co-founder - February 20, 2022