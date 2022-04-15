Bitcoin Falls Below $41,000 as Bond Yields Rise, Ether Stumbles

Bitcoin traded below $41,000 as an increase in bond yields weighed on the world’s largest cryptocurrency. Bitcoin has fallen 2.6% over the past 24 hours to $40,153, and has declined 12.6% this year.
