The price of bitcoin dipped below $60,000 on the last day of April, wrapping up the cryptocurrency’s worst monthly performance in nearly two years. The largest cryptocurrency traded at $59,166 as of 4 …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Falls Below $60,000, Logs Worst Month in Nearly Two Years - April 30, 2024
- Bitcoin price plunges below $60K following Hong Kong ETF launch - April 30, 2024
- ‘Bitcoin Jesus’ Charged With Evading Almost $50 Million in Taxes - April 30, 2024