As the industry faces existential questions about the role of centralized players in the space, crypto markets are facing down gloom of historic proportions.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Falls. Crypto Traders Still Hope the Worst Is Over After FTX’s Collapse. - December 7, 2022
- Climate Damage From Bitcoin Mining Grew More Than 125x Worse in Just 5 Years - December 7, 2022
- This Legendary BitCoin Trader Says Coin Is At A Pivotal Point - December 7, 2022