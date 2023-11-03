Bitcoin (BTC) closed lower on Thursday and has continued to fall this Friday morning, with around 1.5% knocked from the BTC/USDT spot price so far. Though bitcoin has been largely unaffected by the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin falls lower following Coinbase results, Bankman-Fried verdict - November 3, 2023
- Two years after peak crypto, Bitcoin has faded from the political conversation - November 3, 2023
- Coinbase’s ‘Existential Overhang’ Is Being Obscured by Bitcoin ETF Frenzy - November 3, 2023