The price of Bitcoin had fallen more than 11%, to around $9,590, by the end of a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Libra Tuesday morning. This is the first time in two weeks Bitcoin has dropped …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin falls over 11%, tumbling below $10,000 after Libra hearing - July 16, 2019
- Why Big Governments And Central Banks Want To Kill Libra And Bitcoin - July 16, 2019
- Bitcoin Remains Volatile As Libra Hearing Draws Interest - July 16, 2019