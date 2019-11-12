Bitcoin falls to $8,700 despite weekend price surge

The price of Bitcoin has fallen back into the $8,700 range after an active weekend took it beyond $9,000 for a brief period. On Sunday, after a few days of trading at $8,800 per coin, Bitcoin rose to …
