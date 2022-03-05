After hitting $45,000 on Wednesday, Bitcoin’s (BTC) price plunged below $40,000 Friday as stocks keep selling off provoked by the Russia-Ukraine crisis. The world’s largest cryptocurrency started out …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Falls Under $40k As Stocks Continue To Sell Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis - March 5, 2022
- Why This Analyst Says Bitcoin Will Reach $50,000 By End Of March - March 5, 2022
- Bitcoin Moves Lower Amid Fears of Stricter Regulation - March 5, 2022