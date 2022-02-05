Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index Sends First Bullish Signal of the Year

After a choppy first half of the week, support from the NASDAQ 100 delivered Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader crypto market a much-needed boost late Thursday. Another Tech stock rally on Friday saw …
