The average fees paid on Bitcoin have sharply fallen just a day after reaching a record average of $128 on April 20 — the day of the fourth Bitcoin halving. As of April 21, Bitcoin (BTC) fees have fallen to an average of $8-10 for medium-priority transactions, according to mempool.space.
