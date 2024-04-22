Network fees on Bitcoin (BTC) have plummeted just days after reaching a record daily average of $128 during the fourth Bitcoin halving on April 20. Bitcoin’s average fee for a medium-priority transaction stands between $9 and $10 as of April 22, according to mempool.space.
