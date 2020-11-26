Bitcoin fees remain low despite price surge but Vitalik says they could soar

In contrast to the 2017 bull market, Bitcoin’s transaction fees have been unaffected by the recent price rise, but Vitalik Buterin believes it’s only a matter of time.
