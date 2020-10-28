A spike in Bitcoin transaction fees has seen the share of miners’ revenues represented by fees tag a two-year high. According to crypto market data aggregator Glassnode, 22.25% of Bitcoin miners’ …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin fees spike 198% but Ethereum still more profitable - October 28, 2020
- The $750 Million Pre-Halloween Bitcoin Options Expiry Has Started to Spook Traders - October 27, 2020
- Bitcoin soars above $13,000 — Here’s what’s driving it higher - October 27, 2020