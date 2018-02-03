All good things must come to an end—and bad things, too. Bitcoin has had a hell of a ride over the last year, but that all seems to be over as almost 60 percent of its value has vanished in the last month. Enthusiasm in the cryptocurrency market is low …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Fell Off a Cliff and No One Knows How Far It Is to the Bottom - February 3, 2018
- Bitcoin loses more than half its value amid crypto crash - February 3, 2018
- Bitcoin Bubble Is the Biggest in ‘Human History,’ Economist Warns - February 2, 2018