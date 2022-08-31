The price of Bitcoin fell 1% over the past 24 hours to $20,200, holding above its recent bottom of $19,550, which was the lowest level since mid-July. About a year ago, heading into the Apple AAPL –0.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Fights for $20,000. It’s ‘Dangerous’ to Guess What Happens Next. - August 31, 2022
- First Mover Americas: A Bleak Month for Crypto as Bitcoin Slides, Ether Stalls and Solana Tanks - August 31, 2022
- Why Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices Will Continue to Suffer From More Fed Rate Increases, According to Experts - August 31, 2022