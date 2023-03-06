Bitcoin (BTC) is little-changed after falling sharply toward the end of last week. OANDA Senior Market Analyst for The Americas Edward Moya shares his crypto markets analysis. Plus, TeraWulf has …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin and Ether rise despite Silvergate suspending its crypto payments network: CNBC Crypto World - March 6, 2023
- Bitcoin Flat Amid Silvergate Jitters; TeraWulf’s Nuclear-Powered Bitcoin Mining Plans - March 6, 2023
- 21.co CEO Sees ‘No Material’ Impact on Bitcoin Following Silvergate’s SEN Platform Closure - March 6, 2023