Bitcoin has positioned itself back in the control of bearish traders after being rejected from the $7,000 level of resistance for the third time in as many days. After tapping $6,980 Bitcoin proceeded …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin flips bearish amid another rejection from key resistance - March 25, 2020
- Bitcoin Price Facing New ‘Death Cross’ Suggests No $10K BTC Before May - March 25, 2020
- Bitcoin Rejected Near $7K Despite US Fiscal Agreement on $2T Stimulus Package - March 25, 2020