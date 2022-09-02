Bitcoin was fluctuating around US$20,000, while Ether was among the biggest gainers in the cryptocurrency top 10 by market capitalization in early Friday morning trading in Asia. Most other tokens on …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Prediction for Today August 31: Buyers Are in Strong Defense as BTC Price Holds Above 20K - September 1, 2022
- Bitcoin fluctuates, Ether gains, MATIC jumps on Robinhood inclusion - September 1, 2022
- Bitcoin’s Rising Difficulty Squeezes Miner Profitability - September 1, 2022