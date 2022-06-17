While no homes have been recorded as being purchased with Bitcoin in Connecticut yet, one in Miami was purchased in June 2021 for $22.5 million using cryptocurrency (and became the most expensive home …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin hits lowest since December ’20 amid ‘throes of crypto winter’ - June 17, 2022
- Bitcoin for a house? CT experts say to proceed with caution - June 17, 2022
- Wonking Out: Wasn’t Bitcoin Supposed to Be a Hedge Against Inflation? - June 17, 2022