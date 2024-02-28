Bitcoin pushed past $60,000 for the first time in more than two years on Wednesday and has jumped about 40% already in 2024. The feeling has been that maybe things are different this time around. The …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Frenzy Returns as Digital Asset Passes $60,000 - February 28, 2024
- Coinbase Fixing ‘Outages’ After Users Report Seeing $0 Account Balances During Bitcoin Rally - February 28, 2024
- Wall Street drifts lower as bitcoin bounces even higher - February 28, 2024